Face coverings set to stay in Scottish schools

Scotland's schools will continue to follow the existing Covid-19 restrictions once pupils and staff return from the October break.

The nation's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith has advocated a "cautious" approach to allow young people aged 12-15-years-old to be vaccinated.

Pupils will continue to be required to wear face coverings in secondary school classrooms and secondary-aged pupils - as well as staff in all schools - will also still need to wear them in communal areas or when moving around the building.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville backed this approach.

She said: “In recent weeks we have seen the previous sharp decline in Covid-19 case numbers starting to level off, and that is why we have decided to adopt a cautious approach and maintain safety mitigations in school for the time-being.

Progress with vaccinating 12-15 year olds has been remarkable and is already over 40 per cent. However, this was only rolled out a few weeks ago and allowing further time will mean that that encouraging figure rises even higher. Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP

It's hoped the approach will allow more young people to get vaccinated. Credit: PA Images

Figures released yesterday showed that Dumfries and Galloway had the highest take-up of the vaccine among this age group in Scotland, with 62.9 per cent having had a first dose. In the Scottish Borders the figure is 57 per cent, while south of the border in Cumbria it is 24.9 per cent.

Ms Somerville added: “While I fully understand that this will be disappointing news for some young people and their parents, as has been the situation throughout, the safety of children, young people, and all education staff, remains the overriding priority. There is no room for complacency and we must all continue to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education Oliver Mundell MSP who represents the Dumfriesshire constituency at Holyrood - said the news would come as a "massive disappointment".

He added:

Scotland’s schools should have been a priority for the SNP but with facemasks in classrooms remaining, young people have once again been sent to the back of the queue. These glaring inconsistencies will be difficult to comprehend for pupils and parents, especially with such an incredible uptake of the vaccine in 12-15 year olds. Oliver Mundell MSP

Mr Mundell also said: "Pupils, parents and teachers need to see a plan from the SNP for a return to normal learning as soon as possible."

Larry Flanagan, the general secretary of the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS), the largest teaching uion north of the border, supported the decision.

He said, “The EIS has argued for great caution in any easing of school mitigations, especially in light of continuing high levels of infection and the incomplete roll out of vaccinations for pupils.

"The priority is to keep schools open but as safe as possible, so this delay from the Scottish Government, with regard to easing mitigations, is welcome and will allow, also, more time for ventilation challenges to be met ahead of winter.”

