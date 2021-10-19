How heat pumps are taking off in Cumbria
Report by Fiona Marley Paterson
Heat pumps are a greener way to heat your home than gas and even before today's announcement of Government grants firms in Cumbria were seeing growing interest in them.
With many of the more rural parts of the county not having a gas supply, options for heating were limited. These include using bottled gas - which has to be transported by road, causing its own carbon impact - or electric boilers, which are expensive to run.
The pumps work like a reverse fridge, which takes the heat from the air to heat a property, compressing it to make it hotter. They are about 300 per cent more efficient than a gas boiler, with no fossil fuels and work even at very low temperatures.
It needs electricity but that can be renewable.
Kevin Hall , of Appleby-based plumbing and heating firm Logic told ITV Border his business was installing "about one a week".
The new grant only applies to replacements for gas boilers but it's still a big cost - between £8,000-£12,000.
This has promoted fears about its effectiveness in Cumbria.
Andy Beeforth , of Cumbria Community Foundation, an organisation which aims to tackle inequality, said:
He added: "We have a lot of fuel poverty in Cumbria and this grant is more likely to help people who are already in a position to make this step but unfortunately it won't be able to help, I don't think, the poorest people in our communities."
There has also been some criticism this won't be enough to replace all gas boilers by 2035, as the Government hopes.
Announcing the grants, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Recent volatile global gas prices have highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the coming decade to protect consumers in long term.
“As the technology improves and costs plummet over the next decade, we expect low carbon heating systems will become the obvious, affordable choice for consumers.”
