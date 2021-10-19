How heat pumps are taking off in Cumbria

Play video

Report by Fiona Marley Paterson

Heat pumps are a greener way to heat your home than gas and even before today's announcement of Government grants firms in Cumbria were seeing growing interest in them.

With many of the more rural parts of the county not having a gas supply, options for heating were limited. These include using bottled gas - which has to be transported by road, causing its own carbon impact - or electric boilers, which are expensive to run.

The pumps work like a reverse fridge, which takes the heat from the air to heat a property, compressing it to make it hotter. They are about 300 per cent more efficient than a gas boiler, with no fossil fuels and work even at very low temperatures.

It needs electricity but that can be renewable.

Kevin Hall , of Appleby-based plumbing and heating firm Logic told ITV Border his business was installing "about one a week".

One of the biggest problems we've got is, it's the type of property we've got in Cumbria. You do need a well insulated property to make it work really well. The most attractively it works is with underfloor heating or large surface-area radiators, that's the best system to go and put. But it can go in any house at all it's just how well insulated the house is. Kevin Hall

The new grant only applies to replacements for gas boilers but it's still a big cost - between £8,000-£12,000.

This has promoted fears about its effectiveness in Cumbria.

Andy Beeforth , of Cumbria Community Foundation, an organisation which aims to tackle inequality, said:

We've got lots of homes that are away from mains gas, we've got lots of very traditional stone-built homes and we've got people who still use things like oil and coal so it will help. The affordability question is the challenge. Andy Beeforth

He added: "We have a lot of fuel poverty in Cumbria and this grant is more likely to help people who are already in a position to make this step but unfortunately it won't be able to help, I don't think, the poorest people in our communities."

There has also been some criticism this won't be enough to replace all gas boilers by 2035, as the Government hopes.

Announcing the grants, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Recent volatile global gas prices have highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the coming decade to protect consumers in long term.

“As the technology improves and costs plummet over the next decade, we expect low carbon heating systems will become the obvious, affordable choice for consumers.”

