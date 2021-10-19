Progress of major Carlisle projects goes on display

Ambitious plans for Carlisle are being showcased in the city today in an event designed to give the public a chance to influence how they take shape.

Carlisle Racecourse is hosting a public exhibition showcasing progress on St Cuthbert's Garden Village and Carlisle Southern Link Road (CSLR) schemes will be showcased.

This will include an opportunity for the public to comment on draft designs for a new greenway and park, which would be the centrepiece of St Cuthbert's Garden Village communities in the south of Carlisle and influence the design of some key features along the CSLR route.

It opened at 10am and runs until 7.30pm and has been organised by both Carlisle City Council and Cumbria County Council.

St Cuthbert's Garden Village is a proposal to develop 10,000 homes south of Carlisle.

Graphics and images showing potential options for planting, landscaping and some artwork proposals for roundabouts and other areas in the garden village will be on display.

The Carlisle Southern Link Road team will provide information on the project programme and when progress will be seen on the ground.

CSLR will connect the M6 to the A595 at Newby West and would be required to unlock the delivery of St Cuthbert's Garden Village.

