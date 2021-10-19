Why you might hear sirens, firearms and small explosions at Sellafield today

An "emergency exercise" is being carried out at the Sellafield site in west Cumbria today.

This is designed to test the readiness of those who work there to cope with an emergency situation.

As a result, people living near the site may hear unexpected noises including sirens, firearms being discharged and small explosions.

These exercises are carried out regularly at nuclear sites.

A spokesperson For Sellafield said:

The Sellafield site emergency exercise may involve the sounding of the site siren and the use of low-level pyrotechnics and blank firearms. The sound from these exercise activities may be heard off-site. Local residents who are registered to receive automated SMS text, email and telephone warnings from Sellafield, may be contacted. Sellafield Ltd

They adde: "Emergency exercises are held regularly at all nuclear licensed sites to test their readiness in the event of an emergency."

The exercise has no fixed end time but is expected to be completed this afternoon.

Read more: