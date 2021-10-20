A piece of street art recently installed in Carlisle has been voted the second-most popular piece in the world according to readers of Street Art Cities readers.

The work by Tymon de Laat is of a girl from Laos and is located on the side of the u-Student building on John Street.

The Dutch artist created the Mexican firefighter mural in the city two years ago at the Old Fire Station.

The Mexican Firefighter mural by Tymon de Laat

ITV Border has been following Tymon's work, our reporter Andrew Misra caught up with him during the creation of his work of art.

Play video

What I like to do is kind of by showing different cultures in unexpected places to start a conversation, to open up but predominantly for me it comes from a sense of adventure and exploring and having an open mind and being interested in humanity. I think if we all did that, this world could be even better than what it is. Tymon de Laat, artist

Many parts of the world have seen Tymon's work - in person as well as online - from his home in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, to neighbouring Germany to as far afield as Jordan.