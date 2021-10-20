Jim Clark Rally set to return to Scottish Borders

Play video

Report by Jennifer Cordingley

Organisers of the Jim Clark Rally have been given the green light to get cars back on the road in the Scottish Borders next May.

It was cancelled this year and in 2020 because of the pandemic but next year will be the second round oof the British Rally Championship and run from May 27-28.

In the past it has been the only rally in the UK to be run on closed-roads in Berwickshire and it drew large numbers of competitors and thousands of spectators.

Tragedy struck in 2014 when three people were killed when they were hit by a car during the rally.

David Wright, chairman of the Jim Clark Rally, said:

The thing that really got in the way was of course Covid and the ability to run motor rallies, in terms of how many people you could have in a car, how many people you could have in one place at a time, available resources. All things like, if we tried to run this year there would be no police resources available due to Cop26. We were dealing with a whole host of issues all out with our control. David Wright

He added: "We're into the detailed planning, finished quite a lot of it now. Starting our work with Scottish Borders Council, Police, Fire service, all just getting ready to get the show on the road."

In March last year the Jim Clark Motosport Museum was awarded a five-star rating by visit Scotland and had to close their doors in the same month. They are hoping the rally will spark people's interest in the history of the event.

Andrew Tulloch, its assistant curator, said:

Well it is obviously good for Duns, good for Berwickshire, it brings people to the area, it creates a buzz, there's lots of excitement, they come for the rally but a lot of them will try and come to the museum. Andrew Tulloch, Jim Clark Motorsport Museum

The organisers have next year will be a full-scale event and are expecting to attract a large amount of entries back onto the roads of the Borders. JC ITV News Duns.

Read more: