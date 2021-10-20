Man arrested following alleged sexual attack in Carlisle

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Carlisle.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary were called to Lowther Street at about 4.40am today following a report of a sexual assault.

A spokesperson for the force said the victim - a man in his 40s - was being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is ongoing and a cordon has been set up in the area of Portland Place and English Gate Plaza North.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicki Coombes, of the North Cumbria crime and safeguardingteam, said:

I’d like to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives investigating this incident. An arrest has also been made. We are in the early stages and we would welcome the public’s support by reporting information which could assist. DCI Vicki Coombes, Cumbria Constabulary

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online here quoting incident number 19 of October 20 or call 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.