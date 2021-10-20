Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

NHS Borders has warned about long waits in its emergency department at the Borders General Hospital and urged patients to respect its staff.

This has come on the day that military personnel have spoken for the first time about supporting the health board with pressures caused by Covid-19 and the backlog in treatment.

In a post on its Facebook page, NHS Border said there are "currently long waits due to high levels of demand" at the emergency department, outside Melrose.

Patients will be seen in order of clinical priority. Due to limited capacity in the waiting room if you accompany someone needing treatment you may be asked to return to your car. Please respect any requests from staff, who continue to work exceptionally hard to care for patients. NHS Borders

The health board has also encouraged people to consider whether they need emergency treatment.

Unless it is a life threatening emergency please phone 111. Your call will be answered and you can wait in the comfort of your own home until you are advised of the appropriate place to get the treatment or advice you may need. NHS Borders

Patients have been warned of delays at Borders General Hospital. Credit: ITV Border

Twenty-one military personnel from both the British Army and Royal Navy have began their work with the health board.

Earlier this year its medical director said it was facing "unprecedented challenges" as a result of the current situation. It has also had to cancel routine operations.

Part of the military personnel's role will be to enable the health board to get these routine operations going again.

Having worked in the NHS myself, it is definitely more challenging when there are fewer people and then people get stressed and that is not conducive to a good working environment so I just think having extra people with clinical experience should be really helpful. Captain Emily Palmer, Royal Army Medical Corps

NHS Borders is one of three health boards in Scotland which is receiving military help. the others are NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Grampian.