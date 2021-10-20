Play video

Report by Andrew Misra

The largest ever study into people living with osteoporosis has been published. The condition, which weakens the bones, affects three and a half million people in the UK.

Mike James, from Whitehaven, found out he had osteoporosis after falling off his bike two years ago. The condition now affects several areas of his life.

He said: "I struggle to bend over from the waist, I'm having to re-learn how to pick things up off the floor.

I can't lift any significant weights and I can't reach high without pain, particularly between my shoulder blades. The pain progressively gets worse through the day. Mike James

Osteoporosis is a disease which causes bones to become weak and break easily. It is often called a 'silent disease' because of under diagnosis and low awareness levels.

Mike's osteoporosis is classed as medium, but that doesn't stop him from leading a very active lifestyle. Indeed, he's already run five marathons this year.

Mike has completed five marathons in 2021

He said: "Ironically and strangely, running walking and cycling actually helps me tremendously and quite often I'll go out for a good walk at lunchtime just to loosen up again."

But a new report by The Royal Osteoporosis Society reveals the wider extent of the disease. It studied 3000 people and found:

17% had to cut back work due to the condition

40% live with long term pain

33% say they're not receiving the care they need

Craig Jones is Chief Executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. He explained some of the further findings of the report.

He said: "People from lower income backgrounds are more likely to live with very severe pain that they find difficult to manage, that they feel cut off from the support they need and that they don't quite know where to go to get help with the condition."

Mike James and his family

Mike hopes the report will help lead to greater awareness of osteoporosis. While he was diagnosed in his late fifties is keen to highlight that younger men can get the condition.

Mike has lost two inches of height since his diagnosis, but hasn't lost an ounce of his determination.

