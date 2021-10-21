Drugs and weapons seized in Cumbria as part of national county lines campaign

Drugs and weapons were seized by police in Cumbria as they took part in a national campaign to combat county lines.

Officers also made seven arrests and worked to help vulnerable people as well as looking into the issue of cuckooing, which involves dealers using the home of a vulnerable person as a base for their activity.

County lines involves dealers using mobile phones to help transfer class A substances from large cities to towns and rural areas.

Results and action from this national week of action - which ran from October 11 to 17 - included making seven arrests - three in Barrow, two in other parts of south Cumbria and two outside of the county - seizing cocaine, cash, a knuckleduster and a locking knife.

Officers also carried out work to make people aware of how to spot the signs of county lines activity.

Detective Chief Inspector David Cooper said: “We’re committed to dismantling these criminal networks and to protecting the young and vulnerable people who are exploited by gangs and are subject to violence, fear and intimidation.

County lines is exploitative drug supply and is devastating to local communities, well beyond those who are directly involved in the local drugs scene. We will do all we can to stop county lines drugs criminals targeting our communities as they aim to line their pockets at other people’s misery. DCI David Cooper, Cumbria Constabulary

DCI Cooper added: “While law enforcement has made significant progress, this is not an issue we can tackle alone. Local agencies, charities, partners, schools, parents all need to help us protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Tackling county lines is in equal parts about safeguarding victims, shutting down the line and targeting line holders.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, also commented on the activity.

He said: “While the policing battle to confront county lines is always ongoing, this intensification week really highlights the positive work that the Constabulary do year-round to tackle county lines.

“I hope it also serves to remind every member of the public, that we need you to help by giving information to the police to help get drugs off our streets and to protect vulnerable and young people in our communities from this destructive trade.

County lines destroys lives and the futures of impressionable, young people who really do deserve better than being manipulated into carrying and selling drugs across the UK and in their local areas. Peter McCall, Cumrbia Police and Crime Commissioner

People have been urged to report an suspicious behaviour to the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

