Sellafield praised following nuclear safety inspection

A national nuclear boss has given a positive report on the performance of Britain's nuclear industry, praising the work of Sellafield Limited, operators of the eponymous site in west Cumbria.

Chief Nuclear Inspector Mark Foy has published his annual performance review, reporting that the nuclear industry has performed well overall with required standards of safety, security and safeguarding being maintained.

Mr Foy of The Office for Nuclear Regulation, praises the industry for "adapting well to the challenges of Covid-19 - implementing pandemic contingency plans to good effect".

Nuclear decommissioning site Sellafield Limited was praised in the report for its delivery of a new training facility to practice the retrieval of radioactive waste from a legacy silo.

Mr Foy said:

Our primary mission is to protect society, accomplished by a regulatory regime of inspection, assessment, and engagement. The pandemic challenged our normal ways of working and I was pleased with how our regulatory teams adapted, gaining assurance on the standards of safety, security and safeguards performance by the industry in new and innovative ways. Office for Nuclear Regulation

He added: "Equally, the industry responded well to the pandemic as part of a controlled and effectively managed response that has ensured the continued safety and security of its activities, including those associated with critical national infrastructure, high-hazard legacy facilities, and the transport of radioactive materials."

Sellafield has welcomed the chief inspector's comments and described them as "pleasing".

Mark Neate, the company's environment, safety and security director, said: "Having a mature and constructive relationship with our regulators is fundamental to our ability to remain safe, learn from our experiences, and adapt to new thinking.

"Sellafield is the UK's most complex nuclear site. Our daily work presents substantial nuclear, environmental, radiological, chemical, and conventional safety and security challenges.

Keeping our workforce, supply chain partners, facilities and the environment safe and secure is a continuous pursuit that requires the focus and attention of everyone involved at Sellafield, every day. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Sellafield Ltd's operations, the company continue to make progress towards its purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations. Mark Neate, Sellafield

The chief inspector identified three key themes for the nuclear industry as a whole to take forward and improve upon: the importance of managing ageing facilities, conventional health and safety performance and a new theme, "leadership for safety and security culture."

