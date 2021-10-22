Cumbria's health chiefs call for Covid-19 caution as hospital cases rise

Play video

Cumbria's health leaders have urged the public to do everything they can to fight the spread of Covid-19 as hospitalisations for the virus rise in the county.

They have made this call after newly-published figures showed the county's hospitals have 66 new coronavirus patients - an increase of 26 compared to the previous week - while the average number of Covid-19 patients in hospital throughout last week was 100.

The contagious nature of the illness means people need to be treated differently - putting hospitals under increased pressure.

Overall, cases fell slightly over the last week to 2,702, a drop of 296 - or 10 per cent - compared to the previous week. Despite this, cases remain above the regional and national averages in all Cumbrian districts, except Eden.

Most of these new cases are among younger people.

Colin Cox, Cumbria's Director of Public Health, said: "I'm pleased to see cases fall slightly this week, but rates remain worryingly high.

What we're now seeing is high case rates translating into hospital admissions - hospitals that are already under immense pressure - and we must do all we can to relieve the pressure on these services. Which means practicing Covid-19 safety guidance (hands, face, space, fresh air, testing) and choosing the right NHS service at the right time. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

New cases decreased from the previous week in the 12-18 and 5-11 age groups - by 25 per cent and seven per cent respectively - but these age groups still accounted for the greatest rates of new cases in Cumbria.

Mr Cox said: "In terms of younger age groups, it's important parents remember to get their children tested regularly - and in the right way. This means taking Lateral Flow tests twice a week if your child does not have symptoms and going for a PCR if they do have symptoms."

Dr Louise Buchanan, a consultant cardiologist and associate medical director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, backed the call for caution.

We would ask our local communities to continue to support the NHS and ask people to take up the Covid vaccine and booster jabs when offered and continue to follow the latest government guidance - opening windows in workplaces for ventilation and wearing masks in shops, offices and enclosed spaces. Dr Louise Buchanan, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Buchanan also pointed out that NHS staffing levels can be affected by rising Covid-19 levels as people are forced to isolate.

She urged people to make sure they pick the right service for their need such as the 111 advice line, their local pharmacy or their GP.

Please choose which of the following NHS services is most appropriate for you when you need it:

