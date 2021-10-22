Meet the artist traveling through Cumbria to Cop26 with a homemade polar bear
Report by Kate Walby
Plenty of people are making pilgrimages to the Cop26 summit on climate change but this is the only one carrying a 10ft polar bear.
Artist Bamber Hawes is carrying his traveling companion in a bid to start a conversation about what is happening to the climate.
Today, his 306-mile on foot journey to the summit in Glasgow brought him to Cumbria, with Dumfries and Galloway also on his route as he makes his way to the city.
Mr Hawes - who is from Bishop's Castle in Shropshire - said that the polar bear - named Clarion - has been raising eyebrows as he makes his journey.
He said:
The bear weighs 17kg (more than two-and-a-half stone) and is made of bamboo, willow and tissue paper.
Mr Hawes has said his aim is to encourage people concerned about climate change to walk with him so they can discuss the issue and raise awareness of it.
He is being kept overnight in the homes of supporters, which has produced its own challenges, as Kusameh Hewaomara, a member of the support team explained:
Clarion is set to be in our region throughout the weekend and is due to arrive in Glasgow on November 1.
Read more: