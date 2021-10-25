Play video

Report by Fiona Marley Paterson

A Cumbrian father who has raised more than £750,000 for mental health charity after walking across from the county to Norfolk has spoken to ITV Border about his journey.

Andy Airery lost his daughter Sophie three years ago to suicide and - along with the two other fathers - hoped to raise more than £50,000 for the charity Papyrus.

Sophie Airey

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 and the '3 Dads Walking' wanted to draw more attention to the help and support that's available to save lives.

He has been amazed a the response they have received,

It's been a real life-affirming experience you know we've met so many families who've lost young ones, children, who've shared their stories with us. People who've had experience of suicide going back through decades who've never talked about it and through our openness they've decided they wanted to talk. Andy Airey

He added: "What we were seeing was these people being almost released from where they were and being able to take a step forward. What we were seeing was the absolute best of humanity, which was really uplifting despite the fact we were sharing some pretty horrible stories what you were finding was a lot of love and care along the way."

By the finish in Norfolk this weekend, millions of people had heard about Andy, Mike and Tim and more than 26,000 had donated. Their route took the fathers past each of their homes.

The route taken by the three dads. Credit: ITV

These included celebrities like Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman but one was especially close to Andy's heart, former Manchester United player Lou Macari.

As a Man City fan it was quite interesting to go to Old Trafford but Lou Macari was fantastic: warm, welcoming. He lost his son to suicide so he was very keen to talk to us and yeah it just shows it can happen anywhere to anybody. Andy Airey

In the two weeks since the dada set off, calls to Papyrus have gone up by 20 per cent, with more men wanting to talk.

Andy said: "If you allow yourself to open up it's amazing what you get back."

A list of organisations which provide mental health support. Credit: ITV Border

Useful numbers:

Samaritans: 116 123

CALM Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Papyrus Hotline: 0800 068 41 41

Childline: 0800 1111

You. Mind Crisis Messenger: 85258

The Silver Line: 0800 4 70 80 90

Every Life Matters: 07908 537541

Combat Stress: 0800 138 1619

Shout Crisis text: 85258

Mind Line Cumbria: text 81066

