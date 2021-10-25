Cumbrian dad speaks about 'life-affirming' 300-mile journey for mental health charity
Report by Fiona Marley Paterson
A Cumbrian father who has raised more than £750,000 for mental health charity after walking across from the county to Norfolk has spoken to ITV Border about his journey.
Andy Airery lost his daughter Sophie three years ago to suicide and - along with the two other fathers - hoped to raise more than £50,000 for the charity Papyrus.
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 and the '3 Dads Walking' wanted to draw more attention to the help and support that's available to save lives.
He has been amazed a the response they have received,
He added: "What we were seeing was these people being almost released from where they were and being able to take a step forward. What we were seeing was the absolute best of humanity, which was really uplifting despite the fact we were sharing some pretty horrible stories what you were finding was a lot of love and care along the way."
By the finish in Norfolk this weekend, millions of people had heard about Andy, Mike and Tim and more than 26,000 had donated. Their route took the fathers past each of their homes.
These included celebrities like Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman but one was especially close to Andy's heart, former Manchester United player Lou Macari.
In the two weeks since the dada set off, calls to Papyrus have gone up by 20 per cent, with more men wanting to talk.
Andy said: "If you allow yourself to open up it's amazing what you get back."
Useful numbers:
Samaritans: 116 123
CALM Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
Papyrus Hotline: 0800 068 41 41
Childline: 0800 1111
You. Mind Crisis Messenger: 85258
The Silver Line: 0800 4 70 80 90
Every Life Matters: 07908 537541
Combat Stress: 0800 138 1619
Shout Crisis text: 85258
Mind Line Cumbria: text 81066
