Report by Ralph Blunsom

Industry leaders have warned that the UK's trade deal with New Zealand will have a 'devastating impact' on the region's farmers.

The UK government says it's confident the deal will mean that food producers here can continue to sell their goods around the world.

Locally though there's concern that competition from imported produce could force local farmers out of business.

The deal, agreed on Wednesday, is said to cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports, according to the government.

Former senior NFU official, Will Cockbain - who now chairs the Swaledale Sheep Breeders Association and runs a hill farm near Keswick - told ITV Border the new deal could devastate the industry.

He said:

Theres a real threat that some businesses will just go by the wayside and to be quite honest I mean the government doesn't really seem to be focussed at all on farming and sustainable food production, they seem to be more interested in planting trees which is fine, we can plant trees, but it shouldnt be all at the expense of home food production with high environmental and high welfare standards. Will Cockbain

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan though said in the House of Commons: "I am very confident that the deal that we struck will provide the opportunity for our wonderful food producers to continue to sell their goods across the world, and, as we make more trade deals, create new markets for them also."

