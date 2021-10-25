Police seize £170k-worth of drugs in Dumfries and Galloway

Drugs worth £170,000 have been found by Police Scotland in Dumfries and Galloway.

The cannabis was found when officers from the road policing unit stopped a Toyota Avensis on the B7076 near Lockerbie yesterday at about 5pm.

Police Scotland can confirm a quantity of class B drugs have been recovered following a routine road policing stop near Lockerbie.

Four men aged, 20, 26, 31 and 45 have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.Detective Inspector John Service, of Police Scotland’s, said:

This was a sizeable recovery and shows the good work and commitment of our officers to prevent drugs from reaching our local communities. DI John Service, Police Scotland

He added: “If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."