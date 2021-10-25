Search on for stolen Cumbrian cows

A search has been launched to find 30 cows which were stolen in west Cumbria.

The Friesian cross bullocks were taken from the Woodend area, near Egremont.

Cumbria Constabulary have said that this crime happened sometime between Saturday (October 23) and yesterday.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact officers here - or by calling 101 - and quoting log 78 of October 24.

Alternatively, to report information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.

