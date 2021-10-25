West Cumbria Mine: questions over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coal comments

Comments by the Prime Minister on coal have led to Boris Johnson being questioned on whether he supports a new mine in west Cumbria.

At a question-and-answer session for children this morning, the Prime Minister was asked if he was "still going to support new coal mines in the UK".

In response, Mr Johnson said:

Play video

We don't want to support new coal mines but what we want to do is continue our progress towards a zero-carbon future, that's our approach. Boris Johnson MP

This prompted questions about what his comments could mean for a proposed mine in Cumbria.

West Cumbria Mining has submitted an application for a coking coal mine off the coast of Whitehaven. This material is used to make steel.

The plans for Woodhouse Colliery were first unveiled in 2014. In March this year, the government intervened in the process, and announced an inquiry, the public hearings of which ended at the beginning of this month.

The planning inspector will now consider their recommendation, with the Government then deciding if the mine will go ahead.

When asked about the remarks' impact on this proposal, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said:

The Prime Minister was talking in broader terms about our stated aim to phase out the use of coal in the long term. There are specific reviews into individual applications that pre-date that, and those are ongoing." Prime Minister's spokesperson

The Prime Minister made a similar remark during an interview with ITV Border's political correspondent Tom Sheldrick earlier this month.

Play video

The final decision on the mine will be made by theSecretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove.

Read more: