Carlisle United announce Keith Millen as new first-team manager

Keith Millen has been appointed as Carlisle United's new first-team coach.

The 55-year-old has joined The Blues on an 18-month deal and replaces Chris Beech, who left the club earlier this month.

Carlisle have struggled so far this season and find themselves 22nd in the League Two table.

Mr Millen was born in Croydon and played for Brentford, Watford and Bristol City before going into management.

His time as a manager has included spells in charge of Bristol, MK Dons, Crystal Palace and - most recently - Swedish side Örgryte IS.

Chairman Andrew Jenkins said

He has a vast amount of experience. He’s worked with some excellent clubs and managers in playing, coaching and management capacities, and we feel he has the approach that our players will respond to. We all know that he joins us at what is a challenging time, in terms of results and league position, but he’s ready to meet that head on. Andrew Jenkins

Mr Jenkins also thanked the coaching staff who had taken the helm at the club over the last few games.

Carlisle have had a difficult season.

Director of football David Holdsworth said: “He’s a very good coach which is why we’ve appointed him as our manager. He will manage the players professionally and I’m sure they’ll get a lift when they get on the training ground with him.

I played with Keith at Watford and I know the type of character he is. I haven’t seen him for 20-odd years, but football is a small world at times. . David Holdsworth

He added: "The last two weeks have been a tough time for this club and our supporters. We hope we can now look forward and start to climb the league quickly.

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “He has a modern and forward-thinking approach and we believe he will be able to get the best out of the group of players. His style and way of working will be suited to the players we have in our dressing room, and to how we want to go forward as a club."

United's current coaching and backroom staff will remain in place.

Read more: