Play video

Report by Matthew Taylor

ITV Border's cameras have been let into a testing site in the north of Cumbria where experiments are being conducted into how hydrogen could help fight climate change.

This site - at Spadeadam - features houses which look like the kind of homes found on any suburban street. In fact, they are examples of some of the most advanced green technology in the world and could play in important role in the fight against climate change.

They contain boilers powered by pure hydrogen as part of an attempt to find out how safe it is to use the gas in a domestic setting. Efforts are also underway at the site to see how the gas can be transported.

This work is being carried out by DNV, a company which uses the site at Spadedam to carry out tests on large hazards, such as flammable gasses like hydrogen.

Today a hydrogen car was also on site as part of a national tour promoting hydrogen as a fuel.

Read more: