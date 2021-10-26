New appeal from Cumbrian police as they investigate church charity box theft

Police officers investigating a theft from one of Cumbria's most-famous churches have released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to.

A charity box was taken from Lanercost Priory on Wednesday, September 29 at approximately 6:45pm.

Cumbria Constabulary have today released this image and an appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

Officers would like to speak to the man in this photo. Credit: Cumbria Constabulary

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online here or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 190 of October 1.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be reached, anonymously, on 0800 555111.