Representing Border 26/10/21

On tonight's programme -The First Minister admits the NHS faces more pressure than ever after the worst Accident and Emergency waiting times on record but Nicola Sturgeon says there'll be no return of COVID restrictions at least for nowAlso tonight - with the COP 26 summit just days away Greg Hoare begins a journey across the south of Scotland to hear from local people about what they're doing to combat climate change. And Peter MacMahon speaks to the UK's first ever elected Green parliamentarian Robin Harper who warns his party of pitfalls ahead in cooperating with the SNP.

