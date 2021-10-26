Road to Renewables: Eyemouth to Newcastleton
With just days before the COP26 climate summit begins in Glasgow, the shift towards electric vehicles is one of many big issues on the agenda.
To find out how practical they are in rural areas like the south of Scotland, Greg Hoare has been driving one from coast to coast, stopping off to speak to local people about what they're doing to combat climate change.
On day one of a series of special reports called Road to Renewables, we follow his journey from Eyemouth on the east coast of Scotland, to Newcastleton.
Road to Renewables sees the Representing Border team hire a BMW i3 from the Teviot Electric Car Club in Hawick.
One of its founding members, Andy Maybury, says current electric vehicles have more than enough range to work for people in rural areas.
The car's range of around 170 miles is more than enough to get to Eyemouth, where the coast-to-coast journey begins.
An operations and maintenance hub for the Neart Na Gaoithe offshore windfarm development is currently being built there.
With around 50 local jobs promised, and a 25-year lease, Scott Robertson from the Eyemouth Harbour Trust says the town stands to benefit from the boom in renewables.
Leaving Eyemouth, the real journey begins.
The first stage is a 75-mile drive to a hotel in Langholm; but with no electric charging point listed on the ChargePlace Scotland app for the town, a detour to nearby Newcastleton is necessary.
Representing Border is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint through the Albert Sustainable Production scheme, through measures including lowering our transport mileage, using reusable and rechargeable equipment, and cutting down on food waste.