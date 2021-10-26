Road to Renewables: Eyemouth to Newcastleton

With just days before the COP26 climate summit begins in Glasgow, the shift towards electric vehicles is one of many big issues on the agenda.

To find out how practical they are in rural areas like the south of Scotland, Greg Hoare has been driving one from coast to coast, stopping off to speak to local people about what they're doing to combat climate change.

On day one of a series of special reports called Road to Renewables, we follow his journey from Eyemouth on the east coast of Scotland, to Newcastleton.

Road to Renewables sees the Representing Border team hire a BMW i3 from the Teviot Electric Car Club in Hawick.

One of its founding members, Andy Maybury, says current electric vehicles have more than enough range to work for people in rural areas.

With the range of these vehicles you can get up to Edinburgh and back, down to Carlisle and back, without needing to top up at all. Andy Maybury

The car's range of around 170 miles is more than enough to get to Eyemouth, where the coast-to-coast journey begins.

An operations and maintenance hub for the Neart Na Gaoithe offshore windfarm development is currently being built there.

With around 50 local jobs promised, and a 25-year lease, Scott Robertson from the Eyemouth Harbour Trust says the town stands to benefit from the boom in renewables.

Apart from the use of the boats and things here, the lease is over two decades, so in terms of training opportunities and employment for young people, it's something else to keep them in the town, and it should be good high skilled jobs. Scott Robertson

Leaving Eyemouth, the real journey begins.

The first stage is a 75-mile drive to a hotel in Langholm; but with no electric charging point listed on the ChargePlace Scotland app for the town, a detour to nearby Newcastleton is necessary.