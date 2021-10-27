Flood warnings and disruption as wet weather hits Border region

Flood warnings have been put in place and transport has been disrupted in our region today after it was battered by rain overnight, with more heavy showers forecast today.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain for our region for today into tomorrow with some areas affected by a more serious amber warning, which comes into effect at 9pm and is scheduled to last until 9am Thursday.

Three flood warnings have been issued for Cumbria by the Environment Agency and one has been been issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) for the Scottish Borders.

In Cumbria these warnings are for the River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane, the River Greta at Keswick, Keswick Campsite, Rugby Club and Quinta and at Keswick Campsite itself. In addition, there are several flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible but not expected - throughout the county. Full details can be found here.

In the Scottish Borders, Sepa has issued a warning for the Ettrick Valley.

A spokesperson for the organisation said:

There is a risk of flooding to low lying areas along the Ettrick Water including the B709, which is likely to be flooded in parts. The access to Thirlestane Gardens property may be cut off and there is a risk of flooding to Deephope and Hopehouse caravan parks. Sepa

Dumfries and Galloway is also subject to a flood alert. For full details, click here.

On the roads, there are reports of flooding on the B5289 of Keswick and parts of the A591 near Rydal.

On the railways today, trains have been affected on both sides of the border.

In Cumbria, TransPennine Express have said services connecting Carlisle with Glasgow and Edinburgh are reduced and that speed limits have also been put in place. The company has urged people to only travel for "essential reasons".

Scotrail meanwhile has warned of delays of up to an hour - as well as and some cancellations - on trains between Dumfries and Kilmarnock. Speed restrictions have been put in place between Dumfries and Sanquhar.

Network Rail will introduce emergency speed restrictions from 7pm today until 8am on Friday on the following routes:

West Coast main line between Carnforth and Shap

Cumbrian Coast line between Carnforth and Whitehaven

Lakes line between Oxenholme and Windermere

Settle to Carlisle line between Settle and Carnforth

Phil James, managing director for Network Rail’s North West route, said: “As the current forecast is for torrential rain our specialist extreme weather action teams are on standby to immediately deal with any flooding. I understand that speed limits can be frustrating and will mean longer journey times for people, but we have to put them in place to keep passengers and freight moving safely.

I’d urge everyone planning to travel on the West Coast main line or on the Cumbrian branch lines over the coming days to please check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information. Phil James, Network Rail

Read more: