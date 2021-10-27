Representing Border 27/10/21

On tonight's programme we look at what the UK budget means for Scotland. The Chancellor claims his spending plans demonstrate the indisputable benefits of the Union as he announces Holyrood's budget will rise by £4.6 billion a year. But Scotland' Finance Secretary tells Peter MacMahon day to day spending and COVID support is set to be cut. Also on the programme - our stop start journey by electric car across the region ahead of COP26. Tonight we look at how local housing and tourism are adapting to the challenges of climate change. And after Scottish farmers' angry reaction to the latest post Brexit trade deal Peter speaks to the UK's trade envoy to New Zealand, the South of Scotland MP David Mundell.

