Road to Renewables: Newcastleton to Loch Ken
How practical are electric vehicles in rural areas, and what are people in the south of Scotland doing to live more sustainably?
To find out, Greg Hoare has been driving an electric car from coast-to-coast, and day two of his journey on the road to renewables sees him travel from Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders, to Loch Ken in the Galloway Forest Park.
The first stop is Langholm's old police station, which has been converted into affordable flats.
The renovation was spearheaded by The Eskdale Foundation, and Chair Margaret Sanderson says trying to make a listed building energy efficient wasn't easy.
South of Scotland Community Housing supported the project, and the group's Chief Executive Mike Staples says the key to sustainable housing is more community ownership.
After stopping to charge the electric car in Dumfries, the next destination is the Galloway Activity Centre at Loch Ken.
They promote their Eco Bothies as examples of green tourism, but Director Richard Hermon says being sustainable is expensive.
Representing Border is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint through the Albert Sustainable Production scheme, through measures including lowering transport mileage, using reusable and rechargeable equipment, and cutting down on food waste.