Road to Renewables: Newcastleton to Loch Ken

How practical are electric vehicles in rural areas, and what are people in the south of Scotland doing to live more sustainably?

To find out, Greg Hoare has been driving an electric car from coast-to-coast, and day two of his journey on the road to renewables sees him travel from Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders, to Loch Ken in the Galloway Forest Park.

Play video

The first stop is Langholm's old police station, which has been converted into affordable flats.

The renovation was spearheaded by The Eskdale Foundation, and Chair Margaret Sanderson says trying to make a listed building energy efficient wasn't easy.

It was difficult. There are things you simply cannot do if a building is listed. My big concern is there are an awful lot of people who have been affected by Covid, perhaps have lost their jobs, and they simply will not be able to afford it. Margaret Sanderson

South of Scotland Community Housing supported the project, and the group's Chief Executive Mike Staples says the key to sustainable housing is more community ownership.

After stopping to charge the electric car in Dumfries, the next destination is the Galloway Activity Centre at Loch Ken.

They promote their Eco Bothies as examples of green tourism, but Director Richard Hermon says being sustainable is expensive.

We've been lucky with cash injections, but going forwards this stuff is expensive to build, the technology's expensive, so we couldn't embark on something like this again without support. Richard Hermon