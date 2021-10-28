How is flooding affecting travel in Cumbria and southern Scotland?

Heavy rain has brought travel disruption to our region.

Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have all been affected with some roads impassable because of surface flooding.

Trains have seen their speeds limited leading to delay and cancellations.

People have been urged to only travel if necessary.

Here are some of the reported transport problems.

ROADS

Flooding has been reported on several parts of the A591 including between Grasmere and Rydal and at Troutbeck Bridge

The A592 has been affected at Paterdale Road in Windermere between the A591 turn off at Ambleside Road to Sun Hill Lane

The A595 is closed in both directions at Holmrook and at Duddon Bridge

The A5086 is impassable at Sty Gate, at Mockerkin

The A593 in both directions has been deemed "just passable" at Rothay bridge, Ambleside

The A726is impassable due to flooding between Glenlee and New Galloway.

RAILWAYS

Scotrail is reporting delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations between Kilmarnock and Dumfries.

TransPennine Express has urged people not to travel on the West Coast Mainline today and said there will be serious disruption for services between Carlisle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Northern have cancelled trains between Carlisle and Sellafield because of flooded track between Carlisle and Maryport as well as a power failure at Workington.

Liam Sumpter, Scotland route manager for Network Rail, urged people to only travel if their journey is essential.

We will be monitoring the weather conditions closely throughout and have specialist teams ready to deploy quickly to deal with any issues, but we are advising passengers only to travel if absolutely necessary in the affected areas. Liam Sumpter, Network Rail

