Road to Renewables: Loch Ken to the Mull of Galloway

How practical are electric vehicles in rural areas, and what are people in the south of Scotland doing to live more sustainably?

To find out, Greg Hoare has been driving an electric car from coast-to-coast, and day three of his journey on the road to renewables sees him travel from Loch Ken to the Mull of Galloway, where he ends his journey.

The first stop is The Ethical Dairy, where farmer David Finlay has made massive changes to be more sustainable.

His farm is almost unique in that calves remain with their mothers, and he's invested in a giant anaerobic digester, which uses waste to produce energy.

He's also stopped using fertiliser and pesticides, and says public bodies like hospitals and schools should have to serve sustainably produced food, in order to push farmers to become greener.

Certainly in the food sector, overnight I would ban industrial food production. David Finlay

The next stop is Logan Botanic Garden. Credit: ITV Border

Next up is Logan Botanic Garden, which suffered from severe flooding in February.

Garden Supervisor Colin Belton says rising temperatures are a real concern.

With climate change you've also got a biodiversity crisis as well, because our normal native plants are beginning to be killed out by the rise in temperatures. Colin Belton

The journey ends at the Mull of Galloway, Scotland's most southerly point.