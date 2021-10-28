Heavy rain causes disruption in Cumbria and the South of Scotland with 9 flood warnings issued

The Environment Agency say a month's worth of rain has fallen in just 24 hours.

Parts of Cumbria and the South of Scotland are waking up to flooded roads, homes and businesses.

Nine flood warnings across Cumbria including areas such as Keswick, Cockermouth and Grasmere,

Flood warnings are in place for:

  • Dragley Beck at Ulverston

  • Keswick Campsite

  • River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge

  • River Ehen at Egremont

  • River Greta at Keswick

  • RIver Kent at Burneside

  • River Rothay at Grasmere

  • River Cocker at Cockermouth

  • River Derwent at Cockermouth

The flooding is causing a lot of disruption on the region's roads and railway, with rail operator Transpennine Express urging people not to travel unless essential.

The conditions are making driving conditions difficult with some roads impassable.

The A591 is impassable between Grasmere and Rydal -  while the A595 at Duddon Bridge is closed in both directions between Smithy Lane and Lady Hall Lane.

The weather is also disrupting our railways. 

There's a reduced service on Transpennine Express between Carlisle and Glasgow Central, and Carlisle and Edinburgh Waverley, due to poor weather conditions.

Cumbria Police are warning drivers to take extra caution when out and about on the region's roads.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency have also issued a number of alerts and warnings for flooding in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Flood warnings issued by SEPA:

Dumfries and Galloway

  • Whitesands

  • Langholm

  • Newton Stewart

Scottish Borders

  • The Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge

  • Shiplaw to Crossburn including Eddleston

  • Romannobridge to Lyne Station

  • Peebles (Eddleston Water)

  • Newcastleton Village

  • Hawick to Monteviot

  • Hawick (Teviot)

  • Hawick (Slitrig)

  • Ettrick Valley

  • Drumelzier to Dawyck

  • Dawyck to Lyne Ford

  • Camptown to Jedburgh