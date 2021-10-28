Heavy rain causes disruption in Cumbria and the South of Scotland with 9 flood warnings issued
The Environment Agency say a month's worth of rain has fallen in just 24 hours.
Parts of Cumbria and the South of Scotland are waking up to flooded roads, homes and businesses.
Nine flood warnings across Cumbria including areas such as Keswick, Cockermouth and Grasmere,
Flood warnings are in place for:
Dragley Beck at Ulverston
Keswick Campsite
River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge
River Ehen at Egremont
River Greta at Keswick
RIver Kent at Burneside
River Rothay at Grasmere
River Cocker at Cockermouth
River Derwent at Cockermouth
The flooding is causing a lot of disruption on the region's roads and railway, with rail operator Transpennine Express urging people not to travel unless essential.
The conditions are making driving conditions difficult with some roads impassable.
The A591 is impassable between Grasmere and Rydal - while the A595 at Duddon Bridge is closed in both directions between Smithy Lane and Lady Hall Lane.
The weather is also disrupting our railways.
There's a reduced service on Transpennine Express between Carlisle and Glasgow Central, and Carlisle and Edinburgh Waverley, due to poor weather conditions.
Cumbria Police are warning drivers to take extra caution when out and about on the region's roads.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency have also issued a number of alerts and warnings for flooding in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Flood warnings issued by SEPA:
Dumfries and Galloway
Whitesands
Langholm
Newton Stewart
Scottish Borders
The Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge
Shiplaw to Crossburn including Eddleston
Romannobridge to Lyne Station
Peebles (Eddleston Water)
Newcastleton Village
Hawick to Monteviot
Hawick (Teviot)
Hawick (Slitrig)
Ettrick Valley
Drumelzier to Dawyck
Dawyck to Lyne Ford
Camptown to Jedburgh