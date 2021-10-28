The Environment Agency say a month's worth of rain has fallen in just 24 hours.

Parts of Cumbria and the South of Scotland are waking up to flooded roads, homes and businesses.

Nine flood warnings across Cumbria including areas such as Keswick, Cockermouth and Grasmere,

Flood warnings are in place for:

Dragley Beck at Ulverston

Keswick Campsite

River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge

River Ehen at Egremont

River Greta at Keswick

RIver Kent at Burneside

River Rothay at Grasmere

River Cocker at Cockermouth

River Derwent at Cockermouth

The flooding is causing a lot of disruption on the region's roads and railway, with rail operator Transpennine Express urging people not to travel unless essential.

The conditions are making driving conditions difficult with some roads impassable.

The A591 is impassable between Grasmere and Rydal - while the A595 at Duddon Bridge is closed in both directions between Smithy Lane and Lady Hall Lane.

The weather is also disrupting our railways.

There's a reduced service on Transpennine Express between Carlisle and Glasgow Central, and Carlisle and Edinburgh Waverley, due to poor weather conditions.

Cumbria Police are warning drivers to take extra caution when out and about on the region's roads.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency have also issued a number of alerts and warnings for flooding in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Flood warnings issued by SEPA:

Dumfries and Galloway

Whitesands

Langholm

Newton Stewart

Scottish Borders