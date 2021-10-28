What flood warnings are in place in Cumbria and southern Scotland?
More than 20 flood warnings are in place across Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway after the region was battered by heavy rain.
Cumbria has seen properties and roads flooded while warnings of heavy rain are in force across those areas, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".
Fourteen flood warnings are in place in the Scottish Borders, where the council has advised people in Hawick living in at-risk areas near the river to "consider plans for evacuating their homes".
In Dumfries and Galloway, three warnings have been put in place by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa)
Police urged people to drive with care amid reports of flooding and standing water.
Here are the warnings currently in place:
Cumbria
Keswick Campsite
River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge
River Derwent at Workington, Seaton Mill and Barepot
River Ehen at Egremont, Bleach Green, Ennerdale Mill, Bridge End, Vale View, Wood Bank, Rugby Club
River Ehen at Low Mill
River Greta at Keswick, Keswick Campsite, Rugby Club and Quinta
River Kent at Burneside, Steeles Row and Carling Steps
River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane
Rivers Cocker and Derwent at Cockermouth, Cricket Ground and Trout Hotel Car Park
Scottish Borders
Tweedbank to Floors
The Tweed in Peebles
The Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge
Shiplaw to Crossburn including Eddleston
Romannobridge to Lyne Station
Peebles (Eddleston Water)
Newcastleton Village
Hawick to Monteviot
Hawick (Slitrig)
Ettrick Valley
Drumelzier to Dawyck
Dawyck to Lyne Ford
Camptown to Jedburgh
Dumfries and Galloway
Whitesands
Langholm
Newton Stewart
In addition, several flood warnings are in place across the region. These mean that flooding is possible but not expected.
