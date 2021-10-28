What flood warnings are in place in Cumbria and southern Scotland?

More than 20 flood warnings are in place across Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway after the region was battered by heavy rain.

Cumbria has seen properties and roads flooded while warnings of heavy rain are in force across those areas, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

Fourteen flood warnings are in place in the Scottish Borders, where the council has advised people in Hawick living in at-risk areas near the river to "consider plans for evacuating their homes".

In Dumfries and Galloway, three warnings have been put in place by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa)

Police urged people to drive with care amid reports of flooding and standing water.

Here are the warnings currently in place:

Cumbria

Keswick Campsite

River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge

River Derwent at Workington, Seaton Mill and Barepot

River Ehen at Egremont, Bleach Green, Ennerdale Mill, Bridge End, Vale View, Wood Bank, Rugby Club

River Ehen at Low Mill

River Greta at Keswick, Keswick Campsite, Rugby Club and Quinta

River Kent at Burneside, Steeles Row and Carling Steps

River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane

Rivers Cocker and Derwent at Cockermouth, Cricket Ground and Trout Hotel Car Park

Scottish Borders

Tweedbank to Floors

The Tweed in Peebles

The Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge

Shiplaw to Crossburn including Eddleston

Romannobridge to Lyne Station

Peebles (Eddleston Water)

Newcastleton Village

Hawick to Monteviot

Hawick (Slitrig)

Ettrick Valley

Drumelzier to Dawyck

Dawyck to Lyne Ford

Camptown to Jedburgh

Dumfries and Galloway

Whitesands

Langholm

Newton Stewart

In addition, several flood warnings are in place across the region. These mean that flooding is possible but not expected.

