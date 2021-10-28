What flood warnings are in place in Cumbria and southern Scotland?

28/10/21 High river levels in Cockermouth. PA Images
Flood warnings are in place across our region today, including in Cockermouth where river levels are high Credit: PA Images

More than 20 flood warnings are in place across Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway after the region was battered by heavy rain.

Cumbria has seen properties and roads flooded while warnings of heavy rain are in force across those areas, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

Fourteen flood warnings are in place in the Scottish Borders, where the council has advised people in Hawick living in at-risk areas near the river to "consider plans for evacuating their homes".

In Dumfries and Galloway, three warnings have been put in place by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa)

Police urged people to drive with care amid reports of flooding and standing water.

Here are the warnings currently in place:

Cumbria

  • Keswick Campsite

  • River Cocker at Southwaite Bridge

  • River Derwent at Workington, Seaton Mill and Barepot

  • River Ehen at Egremont, Bleach Green, Ennerdale Mill, Bridge End, Vale View, Wood Bank, Rugby Club

  • River Ehen at Low Mill

  • River Greta at Keswick, Keswick Campsite, Rugby Club and Quinta

  • River Kent at Burneside, Steeles Row and Carling Steps

  • River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane

  • Rivers Cocker and Derwent at Cockermouth, Cricket Ground and Trout Hotel Car Park

Scottish Borders

  • Tweedbank to Floors

  • The Tweed in Peebles

  • The Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge

  • Shiplaw to Crossburn including Eddleston

  • Romannobridge to Lyne Station

  • Peebles (Eddleston Water)

  • Newcastleton Village

  • Hawick to Monteviot

  • Hawick (Slitrig)

  • Ettrick Valley

  • Drumelzier to Dawyck

  • Dawyck to Lyne Ford

  • Camptown to Jedburgh

Dumfries and Galloway

  • Whitesands

  • Langholm

  • Newton Stewart

In addition, several flood warnings are in place across the region. These mean that flooding is possible but not expected.

For details on flooding in Cumbria, click here. For details in southern Scotland, click here.

