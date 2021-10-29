Covid-19 cases up in south Scotland while Cumbria sees move 'in right direction'

Covid-19 cases have risen in both Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, according to the latest figures.

In Cumbria overall case numbers saw no change but there was a drop among the youngest groups of the population.

The latest figures show that in Dumfries and Galloway there were 438 cases across the week ending Sunday, 24 October. This rise reverses much a fall from the previous week, when cases had fallen from 463 to stand at 353.

In the Borders, there was a small rise to 419 cases in the same period, up from 407 the week before.

Director of public health Valerie White said:

We’ve seen an increase in the number of new Covid cases that were recorded last week. However, overall the movement is still in the direction of a decline from the peak in late August– albeit a much slower one than we would like to see. Valerie White, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

She added: “Covid-19 is still present at higher levels than we would wish and it continues to impact on health, our public services and daily lives. We’re conscious that we’re heading into colder months when we know people will be spending more time indoors, and when we know we have the risk of higher rates of Covid. We’re also aware of the combined dangers posed by a possible increase in other respiratory illnesses. "

Alongside this, she urged people to get vaccinated and continue to follow advice on stopping the spread of the virus, including hand hygiene and wearing face coverings indoors.

Dr Tim Patterson, the joint director of public health, who works for both NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council, echoed the call to follow precautions:

Pressure on the health and care system always increases during the winter months. Coronavirus adds additional pressure to already busy services. The number of Covid-19 cases has fluctuated in recent weeks but once again we have started to see an increase in the number of people who require treatment in hospital. Dr Tim Patterson, NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council

Cumbria's director of public health, Colin Cox

In Cumbria new cases decreased from the previous week in the 12-18 and 5-11 age groups - down one per cent and 16 per cent respectively - but they accounted for greatest number of new cases in Cumbria - 535 and 378 new cases respectively.

The number of Covid-19 cases overall in Cumbria stayed the same this week (2,702) compared to the previous week.

Colin Cox, the county's director of public health, said:

I’m pleased to see cases fall slightly amongst our youngest age groups, but case rates remain worryingly high. I urge parents to continue regular testing of their children during and after half-term and taking up the vaccine through the schools vaccination programme as soon as possible. For the older age groups, please get your Covid-19 booster vaccine as soon as it is offered to you by the NHS. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

