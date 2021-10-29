Cumbria and southern Scotland start clean-up after rain batters region

Communities in the ITV Border region have begun their clean-ups after it was hit by heavy rain, causing river levels to swell in Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

A total of 18 flood warnings remain in place across the region - from both the Environment Agency and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) - as well as a number of less serious flood alerts.

The Met Office though has no weather warnings in place for any parr of the region.

Play video

The River Annan hit levels not seen for half a century as two bridges - the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, both of which were in Annan - were washed away.

The Cuthbertson Bridge was installed in 1957 while the Jubilee Bridge was even older and dated back to 1897.

A spokeperson for Sepa said:

Yesterday saw extremely high levels of rainfall, with SEPA’s Brydekirk gauging station on the Annan recording its biggest event in an approximately 50-year record. There could be continued localised flooding to low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and flooding in parts of communities, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely with partners. Sepa spokesperson

South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper commented:

I have been contacted by constituents in Annan who have expressed their sadness that both the Jubilee and Cuthbertson footbridges have been washed away by the flooding. I am keen to see swift action to replace these bridges, should that be the communities wish, and I have therefore raised these maters with the Scottish Government’s Environment Minister who is responsible for flooding. Emma Harper MSP

In Hawick, a "major incident" was declared last night following high water levels on the River Teviot, which was thought to put up to 500 homes at risk of being flooded. An operation was launched to evacuate people from properties.

This situation was stood down following the peak, at about 7pm. Stuart Marshall, from Hawick Flood Group, felt these events emphasised the need for the town's upcoming new flood defences.

Play video

Sepa also gave a statement on their expectations for the rest of the day.

People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared. Surface water flooding may occur in areas not normally prone to flooding and impacts from flooding from small and minor watercourses may also occur, so remember that conditions can change rapidly and water levels may rise quickly with little warning. Sepa spokesperson

The agency also pointed out that there is more rain forecast for the weekend.

Play video

Scenes from Cumbria today

South of the border in Cumbria, more than 40 properties are believed to have been flooded, with clean-ups underway.

Many people across the county have been breathing a sigh of relief that more widespread flooding has been avoided this time, with flood defences protecting hundreds of properties.

More than 11 inches of rain fell on the county yesterday.

Catherine Evans, of the Environment Agency, described the situation as "improved" and said that many of the warnings should start to come down through the night.

Play video

George Cherian and Meera George, owners of the Honest Lawyer restaurant, which was flooded, both praised the community spirit in Cockermouth pointing out that others had offered to help them with their clean up.

Play video

For details on flood warnings and alerts in Cumbria, click here. For details in southern Scotland, click here.

Read more: