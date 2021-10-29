Cumbrian pensioner jailed after abducting teenage girls

A Carlisle pensioner and convicted sex offender who abducted two teenage sisters by driving them several miles away from their home to a city industrial estate has been jailed for four years.

Stanley Welsh, 65, committed his crimes despite earlier being served with a child abduction warning notice by police amid concerns from the father of the girls — both aged in their early teens — about his intentions.

Carlisle Crown Court heard today how Welsh had groomed one of the sisters, buying her make-up, jewellery, clothing, shoes and alcohol, while also providing tobacco. He also gave her a mobile phone on which she saved his number under a female’s name.

In late July last year, Welsh took the girls on a trip in his vehicle, saying they were heading to Scotland although they instead went to the Kingstown industrial estate. While there, one of the girls was asked to leave his car while the other stayed on her own with Welsh and was allowed to drive it.

Police used CCTV footage and phone cell site to track their movements after launching an investigation.

Welsh denied two child abduction charges but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

Through his barrister, Welsh insisted there had been “no sexual motive” behind his offending.

However, the court heard Welsh had one previous conviction for indecent assault on a female over 16, in 2001, and another for sexual assault in 2010. He was still subject to the sex offender notification requirements from the latter when he took the girls away.

All of which led Judge Paul Lawton to conclude that he was satisfied Welsh’s intentions towards the girl he had given gifts were sexual. A probation officer concluded Welsh had “little or no insight” into his criminal conduct, and that there was “every risk” of it happening again.

Jailing Welsh, of Semple Road, Carlisle, Judge Lawton said the breach of the abduction notice had been “blatant” by a defendant who “assumed loco parentis” when he drove the girls away.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Andrea Williams said: “Welsh was served with a Child Abduction Warning Notice in May due to concerns around his behaviours towards one of the victims, which he later breached.

Welsh took two young girls out of the control of their father that he had no responsibility for, which was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Anyone with any concerns regarding inappropriate behaviour or child sexual exploitation should get in touch so that we can investigate. Any reports will be dealt with sensitively and professionally. DC Andrea Williams, Cumbria Constabulary

