Man admits attempting to murder wagon driver in Carlisle

A man has admitted attempting to murder a wagon driver who was repeatedly stabbed during dramatic night shift violence at Carlisle’s Pirelli tyre compound, and told a court: “I’m really sorry.”

Martin Bozhkov, now aged 23, was just 20 when he launched an unprovoked attack on Michael Kadlcik as he was waiting for his trailer to be loaded at around 3am on April 19 in 2019.

After knocking on the door to Mr Kadlcik’s cab, blade-wielding Bozhkov knifed him without warning and then made numerous stabbing motions as his injured victim fled through a depot at the Dalston Road site.

One worker saw blood gushing from the head of Mr Kadlcik, who was able to barricade himself in an office. Having suffered stab wounds to his head, upper body and leg, he was transported to a Newcastle hospital major trauma unit.

When interviewed days after the attack, Mr Kadlcik said through an interpreter he “literally thought he was going to die”.

Bozhkov, previously of Warwick Road, Carlisle, was restrained on the Pirelli compound and arrested. He was described as being “mentally unwell” at the time of the incident, and later declared unfit both to enter a plea to the attempted murder charge brought in the aftermath of the incident, and also to stand trial.

Instead, jurors at Carlisle Crown Court in September, 2019, were asked to decide after hearing evidence whether Bozhkov had done the act alleged. They concluded that he had done the act and he was made the subject of a hospital order.

Latterly, it had been concluded that Bozhkov was fit to enter a plea. And this morning, appearing over a video link from hospital, he admitted attempting to murder Mr Kadlcik.

When the charge was put to him, he replied: “Guilty, and I’m really sorry.”

It was confirmed by a doctor to Judge Simon Medland QC that Bozhkov was suffering from a mental disorder which meant it was appropriate for him for be detained in hospital. He was said to have been “engaging very well with treatment”.

His case was adjourned to November 25 by Judge Medland, who ordered the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report. Bozhkov’s barrister told the court a “wealth of material” in the form of psychiatric reports had already been produced.

Bozhkov, a man of previous good character, has been detained in hospital until next month’s crown court hearing, when the most appropriate disposal of the case will be considered.