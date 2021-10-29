Credit: Drivers and rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption this Friday morning

Drivers and rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption this Friday morning as severe weather continues to hit Cumbria and southern Scotland.

A number of roads in Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway have been closed due to flooding, with delays on the region's roads expected as a result.

Nine flood warnings remain in place for Cumbria, meaning 'flooding is expected'. 15 flood alerts gave also been issued for the wider area, where some 'flooding is possible'.

Flood alerts and warnings remain in place for parts of Cumbria and the south of Scotland.

A major incident declared in Hawick last night has now been stood down.

People were asked to evacuate their homes as 500 properties were thought to be at risk. The Teviot peaked around 7 o'clock last night without any major flooding.

Cumbria roads closed:

A592 Windermere at Patterdale Road is closed in both directions from A591 Ambleside Road (Cook's House Corner) to Sun Hill Lane. Flood water on the road has made it impassable with reports of cars stranded.

A595 closed in both directions closed due to flooding between Lutwidge Arms Hotel and the Service Station. Affecting traffic between Gosforth and Ravenglass.

A595 at Duddon Bridge has been shut once again as the road is expected to flood again between Smithy Lane and the Corney turn-off as more rain is forecast. Drivers are urged not to ignore signs and avoid the route.

A5086 Gote Road Bridge, Cockermouth, is closed in both directions due to flooding between Wakefield Road and Crown Street. Traffic is coping well.

Dumfries and Galloway roads closed:

A709 Dumfries Road closed due to flooding between Lochmaben and Lockerbie following heavy rainfall across Scotland.

A711 closed due to flooding between Palnackie Turn Off and Gelston Turn Off.

A781 Dockhead One Way Street closed due to flooding from Burns Street to Dockhead. White Sands is also closed as a result.

A781 White Sands in both directions closed due to flooding between A780 Buccleugh Street and A756 St Michaels Bridge Road. Due to flooding from the River Nith. Shakespeare Street is also closed as a result.

The A726 impassable due to flooding between Glenlee and New Galloway.

It's not just the roads feeling the affects of the recent heavy rainfall.

A number of rail services are cancelled as lines have been closed because of flooding. The advice is to avoid travel.

If you do need to travel, some services are running but disruption is expected. Passengers are advised to check with network rail to see if your journey is going along as planned.

Some operators are running a replacement bus service but delays are expected.

Here is what we know so far.

Rail services disrupted: