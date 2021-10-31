Five people injured in a crash on the M6 near Kendal

Five people have been injured in a crash on the M6 near Kendal in what the police are calling a suspected dangerous driving incident.

Two BMW cars were involved in the incident on the southbound carriage of the motorway between Junctions 37 and 36 at around 6.45pm on Friday Evening.

Five people were taken to hospital as a result of injuries they received in the collision. The two cars involved were a blue BMW 3 series saloon and a silver BMW X5.

Cumbria police have confirmed that a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been released.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.