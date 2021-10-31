A man's died after crash on the A75 near Stranraer.The 20-year-old pedestrian was hit by a taxi travelling along the road near to Inch Church in Castle Kennedy at 8.20pm on Saturday 30 October.Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The 56-year-old taxi driver was uninjured. His 18-year-old male passenger and a 71-year-old female passenger were also uninjured.The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out their investigation into how the incident happened.

The car involved was a silver coloured Skoda Superb private hire taxi.Road policing officers in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for any information into the crash.Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said:"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life, and those directly affected by this incident.

“It is important that we establish exactly what happened here and, although we have spoken to a number of people, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward." Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit

He added: "We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”