Rescuers have hailed two dogs as 'heroes' after they apparently raised the alarm to protect their owner when he lost consciousness in the Lake District.A 71-year-old man was walking on Braithwaite How, near Keswick, when he collapsed.Keswick Mountain Rescue team said that the man's black Labrador "incredibly" ran after another walker they had recently passed, barking and "trying to get her to return".

The man's other dog, a golden retriever, was lying beside the pensioner who had fallen on the ground.The woman was then able to call for help.Rescuers managed to help the man from the hill after he regained consciousness and he was taken to hospital for treatment.