By West Cumbria reporter Andrew Misra

From 0 to 70 miles per hour in just a few seconds and no brakes to slow you down, the bikes Dan Bewley rides have a lot in common with his career so far.

At just 22 years old, he won the team world championships with Great Britain in mid-October. It's a triumph he's still coming to terms with.

He said: "When you're a kid you think about stuff like that, like being a world champion. It still doesn't feel real at the minute you know, it's pretty special and a huge honour.

"Disbelief too because you always try your best but nobody expected it to happen."

Bewley (centre) helped Great Britain win the Speedway of Nations title Credit: Taylor Lanning

It was a surprise that was more than thirty years in the making, with Great Britain last winning the Speedway of Nations title in 1989. Bewley was born a full decade later.

On the Manchester ground where he races for his domestic side Belle Vue Racers, Dan came into the lineup after an injury to a teammate and helped see off favourites Poland in the final.

Bewley helped Great Britain beat Poland in the final Credit: Taylor Lanning

But it hasn't been an easy ride to the top. Dan was badly injured after a crash at his former club Workington Comets in 2018.

I broke my leg and a shoulder and a few things and had a rough couple of years after that but now I feel like I'm the best I have been. Also at the same time when I crashed that was the end of Workington speedway locally and they packed up. Just as I'm getting better I feel like there's a lot of positive things happening. Dan Bewley

One of those positive things is the new speedway track being built at Northside in Workington, just down the coast from Dan's hometown Maryport.

His hope for the future is built on even more success in the recent past.

The 22-year-old won the prestigious season ending Peter Craven memorial trophy - another sign of his hunger to conquer all in his path.

Dan Bewley winning the Peter Craven Memorial at his home ground, Manchester Credit: Taylor Lanning

Bewley's passion for the sport is clear. He said: "There's four riders out there trying to do the exact same thing just as fast as possible. Because it's so easy it makes it so challenging to try to be the best."

"I'd like to try to one day get to individual word champion I think that's the highest you can get. That's a big goal but for now, these next couple of years just trying to get a little bit better each year.

"You're only as good as your last race."

Dan's last race means he's very good, but he's keeping his feet on the ground, knowing he's got plenty left in the tank.

