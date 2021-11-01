COP26: the view from the ITV Border region

The COP26 summit is underway, with leaders from around the world gathering in Glasgow to discuss climate change.

Those attending have big aims - to try and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, protect natural habitats and communities, get developed countries to contribute more money to tackle the issue and encouraging international cooperation on the subject.

And it is not just in Glasgow where climate change is a big issue.

For many people in the ITV Border region, the environment is something they care about deeply and they will be looking on with deep interest at what happens at the summit.

Deal with plastic pollution and make of use natural resources

A team which protects and improves both sides of the Solway will be looking on with interest at what happens in Glasgow.

The Solway Firth Partnership want leaders to recognise the value natural materials can play when it compe to capturing carbon - particularly seagrass and salt marsh.

Georgie Reid, Solway Firth Partnership

They also say it is essential to deal with man-made problems, pointing out that volunteers regularly find themselves clearing large amount of plastic products from the beaches they look after.

Nic Coombey, Solway Firth Partnership

Agriculture's impact

One subject which isn't on the agenda at COP26 - perhaps surprisingly - is agriculture.

Globally, it has been estimated that food and land use contribute up to a third of greenhouse gas emissions. They also play a major role in deforestation, ecosystem change and the loss of biodiversity.

The National Farmers' Union chair for Dumfries and Galloway thinks this is a missed opportunity.

Colin Ferguson, a dairy farmer from the Kirkineer area, points out that most farmers are keen to play their part in tackling climate change.

Colin Ferguson, NFU Scotland, Dumfries & Galloway Chair

Experts and out region

Glasgow University’s Dumfries campus is preparing to host its own climate conference highlighting some of the work going on here

Carol Hill, University of Glasgow

Our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick has also sat down to interview Leo Hickman. He's the editor of Carbon Brief - a website that specialises in analysing climate change and they discussed issues like a proposed coal mine for west Cumbria, flooding and proposals for a new nuclear development at Moorside.

Whatever the outcomes of COP26, it's sure to be of interest to eveyone in our region.

