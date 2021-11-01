Cumbrian police launch new campaign to showcase work with vulnerable people

Every day police in Cumbria deal with an average of 60 people who are classed as vulnerable.

And the constabulary has launched a new campaign to showcase this side of its work.

Operation Movie 2 will run for the next year and has the aim of giving the public an insight into how this side of policing operates. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage and educational information with the force also providing contacts for support services.

Some of the subjects covered will include domestic abuse, abuse of elderly, "child-centred policing", cyber crime and adults at risk, which will include the issue of fraud.

This new campaign has been launched after a similar effort last year.

Detective Chief Inspector James Yallop said:

"I hope by highlighting the unseen policing that the constabulary does around vulnerability, we can raise awareness of crimes and encourage more people to report incidents and concerns to the police. We take all reports seriously and they will be investigated by trained officers. Once you have reported a crime we can also help with accessing support services, although all support services can be accessed independently by the public too.

Support when you have been negatively affected by crime is so important and this campaign provides the opportunity to highlight the wealth of fantastic, local support services available to victims. Running this campaign over the year allows us time to focus on the work of our departments and partner agencies, and to explain what they are doing to support the vulnerable. DCI James Yallop, Cumbria Constabulary

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has given Cumbria Constabulary a 'good' rating for its work dealing with keeping people safe. This is the second-highest rating the inspectorate can give.

The county's Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said:

For most of us, Policing is about speeding or anti-social behaviour, the sorts of crime we can see. However, so much work goes on unseen that is vital in protecting the vulnerable. Peter McCall, Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

He added: "I am pleased that Operation Movie2 will be shining a spotlight on the proactive work around safeguarding vulnerable groups, as it is important for us all to understand the huge range of work going on behind the scenes between police officers and our partners in Cumbria to keep us all safe.”

For more information on the click here or search for #OpMovie2.

To contact Victim Support click here or call 0300 303 0157. Police can be reached on 101 or by clicking here.

