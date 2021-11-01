Police name man killed in crash in Dumfries

Police have named a man who was killed in a crash in Dumfries on Saturday night.

20-year-old Ryan Allison, from Stranraer, died following a collision with a taxi on the A75 at Castle Kennedy.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to get in touch.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Saturday, 30 October near Inch Church.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Allison’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who could help but hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3746 of Saturday, 30th October 2021.