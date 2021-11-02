Anti Racist Cumbria hosts first major event

A summit designed to tackle racism in Cumbria is taking place in Kendal today.

Up to 250 people are set to attend the event, organised by campaigning group Anti Racist Cumbria, which will examine subjects like inequality, inequity and anti-racism in the county.

This is Anti Racist Cumbria's first major event; the group was set up last year with the aim of addressing and tackling racism in the county.

The keynote speaker will be commentator and lawyer Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of the book 'This Is Why I Resist'. This event has provide popular, with tickets selling quickly.

Janett Walker, co-founder and CEO of Anti Racist Cumbria, said: “This is the beginning of such an important journey and as a team at Anti Racist Cumbria, we are so happy with the way in which businesses have stepped up to play their part on the road to making our county an actively anti-racist one, by either sending senior delegates as attendees so they can learn more on how to do better and sponsoring the event so we can reach as many in our county as possible.

Individuals are also throwing the weight of their support behind the event, making it clear they want to live and work in a county where everyone is treated equitably. Janett Walker, Anti Racist Cumbria

She added: “We are delighted to have secured such an inspirational line-up of speakers, panellists and contributors and we are looking forward to what we know will be a day in Cumbrian history that we reflect on in future years as a turning point for the county.”

The summit, is set to include practical workshops, speakers, local topics and panel discussions.

As well as Dr Mos-Shogbamimu other speakers down to attend include Lady Phyll, founder of UK Black Pride; Sonny Peart founder of Black Trial Runners; Billy Welch the Gypsy Leader (Shera Rom), Aneela McKenna founder of Mor Diversity and Fitzroy Andrew Senior Institutional Equity Officer at the University East London.

Students and young people from the University of Cumbria and two sixth form year groups.

