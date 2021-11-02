Plans afoot to rebuild bridges washed away in Dumfries and Galloway
Plans are underway to rebuild the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridges in Annan.
These two local landmarks were washed away last week leaving a community in shock and disbelief.
The cost of replacing each bridge could come to £1m apiece. Community leader Stuart Thompson is leading a bridge rebuilding committee.
Stuart's team includes local business owners and elected officials who all want their bridges back.
Cllr Richard Brodie, who represents the Annan South ward said:
Some of the bridge debris has been swept on to the banks and access restrictions are now in place.
Ruth Barker, of Coco and Friends Dog Walking Services commented: "We are still in the process of figuring that out, i think we are going to have to change route, find somewhere else to go, hopefully with any luck they rebuild the bridges, or do some kind of alternative bridge so we can go down that way".
This coming Friday local elected officials are meeting to discuss what happens to replace the two bridges, as well as that they are asking local members of the public to meet them Wednesday of next week at the Anglers bar and restaurant to discuss options and opportunities to replace their two bridges.
In addition, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has committed to visiting Annan tomorrow.
