Plans afoot to rebuild bridges washed away in Dumfries and Galloway

Plans are underway to rebuild the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridges in Annan.

These two local landmarks were washed away last week leaving a community in shock and disbelief.

The cost of replacing each bridge could come to £1m apiece. Community leader Stuart Thompson is leading a bridge rebuilding committee.

You know one bridge being swept away is extremely devastating to have two bridges swept away is unbelievable, hopefully we are going to go on now and set up a working group that will give us a platform for people to send us in their issues, worries and concerns. Stuart Thompson

Stuart's team includes local business owners and elected officials who all want their bridges back.

Cllr Richard Brodie, who represents the Annan South ward said:

The Diamond Jubilee bridge was built in 1897 to honor Queen Victoria's 60 years on the throne, that is very important, it was a listed B Building, it was important in the Scottish context as well, the Cuthbertson Bridge is not just a bridge it was a war memorial to those who served and died in WW2 from Annan. Clr Richard Brodie, Dumfries and Galloway Council

Some of the bridge debris has been swept on to the banks and access restrictions are now in place.

Ruth Barker, of Coco and Friends Dog Walking Services commented: "We are still in the process of figuring that out, i think we are going to have to change route, find somewhere else to go, hopefully with any luck they rebuild the bridges, or do some kind of alternative bridge so we can go down that way".

This coming Friday local elected officials are meeting to discuss what happens to replace the two bridges, as well as that they are asking local members of the public to meet them Wednesday of next week at the Anglers bar and restaurant to discuss options and opportunities to replace their two bridges.

In addition, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has committed to visiting Annan tomorrow.

Read more: