Representing Border 02 / 11 / 21

Tonight's Representing Border comes from the UN Climate change conference in Glasgow. Peter MacMahon speaks to the First Minister, questioning Nicola Sturgeon on her government's climate record and asking how Scotland can meet it's net zero targets if we still drill for oil and build new roads. We report from Eyemouth on what local activists want from COP26. We also hear from the Scottish Climate Change expert Professor Jim Skea and the activist Laura Young. And in Holyrood, following last week's floods, local MSPs demand urgent government assistance for the South of Scotland.