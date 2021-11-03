Almost £3m for a fund designed to improve communities across the UK is set to be spent in the south of Scotland.

Eleven projects across our region have been awarded money from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

Eight are in the Scottish Borders - making it the district with the highest number of successful bids in Scotland - and three in Dumfries and Galloway.

The biggest grant is for £979,000 and is for a housing development in Dumfries known as 'The Crichton 21st Century Village'. This is designed to be a community where older people will live among those from younger generations, with the aim of cobatting isolation and loneliness by encouraging people to look after each other.

Other schemes include £187,272 to develop a charging network for electric vehicles across the Scottish Borders and £218,739 to help housing association tenants in Berwickshire get into employment, education and training.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said:

We are levelling up in every corner of the United Kingdom, backing locally-led projects that will make a real difference to communities and help to deliver our net zero commitments. Michael Gove MP

Mr Gove added: “There is incredible talent spread right across our great country and this investment will unlock the opportunities to match.”

Across the UK, 477 projects have been announced as successful bidders for funding.

The full list of local projects is:

£381,821 for Borders College to develop green courses in entrepreneurship and carbon literacy.

· £218,739 for Berwickshire Housing to lead on a mentoring approach to support unemployed and economically inactive social housing residents get into work

· £187,272 to support the development of electric vehicle charging points across the Scottish Borders

· £160,854 for the Scottish Borders Community Development Company (known as The Bridge) for workshops to help communities deliver larger scale projects

· £158,041 for a project to support development of a Mountain Biking Centre in Tweeddale

· £90,739 for a feasibility study to develop an area of land purchased by Newcastleton and District Community Trust

· £82,445 for Archaelogoy Scotland to provide training and heritage focussed activities for marginalised people with the 12 Towers of Rule project

· £57,120 for the Southern Uplands Partnership to scope out energy efficiency training schemes

*£280,000 to develop a world-class visitor attraction in Dumfries

*£979,000 The Crichton 21st Century Village – a inter-generational housing development in Dumfries

*£217,000 Whithorn Rebuild and Whithorn School of Crafts

