Ed Balls opens Borders Book Festival
Former cabinet minister Ed Balls has opened this year's Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival.
The event usually takes place at Melrose's Harmony Garden in June, but organisers have had to adjust plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, it will be held at Abbotsford and will feature 60 live events over the next six days.
A whole host of big names will be in attendance from across politics, sport, history, crime and current affairs. They include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, ITV News' Robert Peston and rugby player Gavin Hastings. The full line-up can be found here.
This weekend will also see the return of the Family Book Festival.