Ed Balls opens Borders Book Festival

Former cabinet minister Ed Balls has opened this year's Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival.

The event usually takes place at Melrose's Harmony Garden in June, but organisers have had to adjust plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, it will be held at Abbotsford and will feature 60 live events over the next six days.

Putting a book festival together during a pandemic is no easy task, but we have got the most phenomenal line-up of first-class speakers and cannot wait to get our audiences along to beautiful Abbotsford to give them a thoroughly intoxicating reintroduction to the live book events we have all missed so much. Alistair Moffat, Festival Director

A whole host of big names will be in attendance from across politics, sport, history, crime and current affairs. They include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, ITV News' Robert Peston and rugby player Gavin Hastings. The full line-up can be found here.

The festival team have worked tirelessly to deliver this year’s programme. Come along and enjoy everything the festival has to offer, including an incredible variety of events and an opportunity to hear from some of our most treasured writers. Michelle McLeod, Sponsorship Manager at Baillie Gifford

This weekend will also see the return of the Family Book Festival.