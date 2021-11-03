New campaign launched to tackle knife crime among Cumbria's young people

A new drive has been launched to tackle knife crime among Cumbria's young people.

Operation Divan has been set up to make people under the age of 18 aware of the consequences of carrying a knife and aims to reduce the number of them carrying a weapon.

This operation is being led by Cumbria Constabulary's child-centred policing team and will offer education and support to young people.

The force is keen to stress that the number of youths who carry knives in the county is low and that Cumbria is one of the safest places to live in the UK. This campaign though aims to help stop young people becoming criminals and promote a change in culture with regards to carrying a knife.

Child centred policing team lead, Inspector Gemma Hannah said:

“Whilst youth knife crime remains low in Cumbria, we are a forward thinking force and this is a really positive, proactive approach to keeping incidents low. Op Divan provides an opportunity for our team to deliver an intervention to young people who are identified as carrying a knife, but where the evidence doesn’t amount to a crime.

Growing up today, comes with a lot of pressures for young people. There might be a number of mis-guided reasons why a young person feels carrying a knife is the right option for them. Op Divan gives us the opportunity to listen to those reasons, positively challenge them and offer positive alternatives and support. Insp Gemma Hannah, Cumbria Constabulary

Insp Hannah added:

We don’t want to see any young person unnecessarily criminalised because they didn’t know the consequences of carrying a knife or they were unaware of the support available to them. Hopefully this initiative will help young people to make better, more positive decisions going forward. Insp Gemma Hannah, Cumbria Constabulary

Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said:

Young people go through such dramatic changes during childhood and early adulthood, often negotiating challenges and barriers that can, if wrong decisions are taken, shape their behaviour and lead to criminal acts. Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall

The child centred policing team was set up last year and aims to "improve the quality of policing for children by acknowledging their differences, recognising their vulnerabilities, and meeting their needs".

Its officers are stationed across the county and work with agencies, educational establishments, charities and other organisations which provide support services for children.

Anyone with concerns about a young person carrying a knife you can report it the police website or by calling 101. Alternatively, they can report this anonymously using the Fearless website.

A young person who needs support can contact charity Childline online or by calling 0800 1111.

