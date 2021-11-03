Representing Border 03/11/21

Play video

On tonight's programme, we report from COP26 in Glasgow on funding the global fight on climate change.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells delegates that developed governments will deliver the promised $100 billion finance for developing countries, but the former First Minister Jack McConnell tells Peter MacMahon it's all too little too late.

We also hear from the South of Scotland activists making their voices heard at COP26, and we report on Deputy First Minister John Swinney's visit to Annan to see the damage done by last week's floods.