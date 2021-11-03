Swinney: 'Scottish Government committed to flood schemes'

Play video

Report by James Mahon

Far from the bustle of Holyrood and the global spotlight on Cop26 John Swinney spent today in Annan, where the Deputy First Minister pledged to support flood prevention over the next decade.

Two bridges were washed away in the town last week after heavy rain saw the Riven Annan swell to its highest level in half a century.

A "major incident" was also declared in Hawick as the River Teviot swelled.

My Swinney said:

The Government is committed over the course of the next five years to spend over £40m each year, we have done that for a number of years, we have supported a whole range of flood prevention schemes and we will continue to do that in the years to come. John Swinney, MSP

Mr Swinney added that local authorities need to work closer with volunteer groups in flood impacted communities to increase dialogue and find solutions.

He said: "We have got to make sure that we have got the resources in place that can address local needs there's also got to be a prioritisation of individual schemes and to determine frankly which ones have the greatest urgency about them."

However in Dumfries, Whitesands businesses say the time for talking is over. The area was hit by flooding last week after the River Nith burst is banks.

Yvonne Bell, a hair salon owner, said:

I have been here for 36 years, I started here when I was 16 and then i bought it and started trading in 1994 so there is that emotional attachment, maybe it sounds stupid but yeah I would walk away, I would move away Yvonne Bell

